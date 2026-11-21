The Lynk & Co 07 GT was thrown off a cliff at a speed of 70 km/h and rolled over six times down a mountain slope in China. After the fall, all four doors of the estate car could be opened, while the company claims that the passenger cell remained structurally intact.

The demonstration took place on November 16 in Zhangjiakou. According to the information provided, the vehicle was in production specification, rather than being a prototype. Before reaching the edge of the cliff, it drove along a 100-metre section with uneven terrain at 60 km/h, then accelerated to 70 km/h and went airborne down the slope.

After the six rollovers, the glass roof cracked but remained in place and did not collapse inward into the cabin. Lynk & Co also said that the side curtain airbags retained pressure for more than six seconds.

Geely’s global head of communications, Chen Qiu, described the demonstration as proof of the model’s safety. He wrote on the social network X:

“We have the safest car in the world, don’t argue with me about that, except you, @volvocars.”

However, the spectacular test is not equivalent to a Euro NCAP rating. The European organisation uses repeatable and controlled tests that measure protection in different types of crashes, the performance of crash-prevention systems and the vehicle’s actions after an incident. A single jump off a cliff cannot replace these procedures or provide a comparable result for buyers. The Lynk & Co 07 GT recently debuted in Paris and is being prepared for a European launch.