Tesla is planning an autonomous version of the Model Y without a steering wheel or pedals, designed to carry six or seven people. The project was announced by the company's chief executive officer during the DealBook Summit on November 18.

“We still need autonomous cars if you have four or six people, or a whole family,” Musk said. He presented the future model as a complement to the two-seat Cybercab, which is designed for smaller groups. Musk did not provide a name for the vehicle, its price or a production start date. It is also unclear whether Tesla intends to sell it to private customers or use it exclusively in its own robotaxi network.

According to Musk, the Cybercab should cover around 90% of passenger trips. The larger version of the Model Y will be intended for the remaining cases, in which the two-seat vehicle is unsuitable for families and larger groups.

At present, no production facility or regulatory procedure has been announced, nor is there any indication that Tesla has begun building such a vehicle. Therefore, Musk's statement represents a plan rather than the presentation of a finished production model. Tesla's current robotaxis are based on standard Model Ys with steering wheels and pedals and carry up to four passengers. The proposed autonomous vehicle would increase capacity to six or seven people.

At the other end is the Cybercab – a two-seat vehicle without manual driving controls, which is already operating in Austin, Texas. The US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has begun reviewing its self-certification, with the scope including around 1,000 vehicles without steering wheels and pedals.