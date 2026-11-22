Behind the image of Galya from “Saten” lie years of health challenges, financial ruin and difficult relationships with people from her television years. In a conversation with Marian Stankov – Mon Dyo, Galina Manova talks about her life away from the stage and the price of striving to be perfect.

The fight for a second child

After giving birth to her daughter Karina, Manova experienced two ectopic pregnancies. She lost both of her fallopian tubes as a result. In the first case, her condition deteriorated critically while she was being taken between two hospitals.

“If you had been delayed in traffic for 20 minutes, we might not be able to have this conversation now—you might not be among the living,” said the doctor who performed the emergency surgery.

Despite the warnings, she continued with in vitro fertilization procedures, which led to severe ovarian hyperstimulation syndrome. She decided to stop in Plovdiv, while, between work commitments, she was injecting herself with yet another dose of hormones in the restroom of an establishment.

The surgery that changed her life

“In Plovdiv, at an establishment, I injected another dose of hormones into my abdomen, alone in the restroom. And that’s when I told myself that I had literally taken the game too far and that I had to stop,” Manova recalls.

Years on stage and accumulated injuries led to serious spinal problems. Manova says that at one point she could not even lift a glass of water. Doctors compared an image of her spine to that of a 70-year-old person.

An eight-hour operation on her cervical vertebrae followed. Complications left her without painkillers for two weeks. She describes this period as the most difficult in her life, recounting severe weight loss and an intolerance to light and sound.

It was during her recovery that Manova realized which people were truly close to her. According to her, some of her friends disappeared once she could no longer help them.

Memories of Slavi Trifonov

In the interview, Galina Manova also talks about her years with Slavi Trifonov. She describes him as a strict and dominant leader from whom she learned a great deal about professionalism.

“I loved him, but I was also afraid of him,” Manova says.

She talks about tensions between the ballet and “Ku-Ku Band,” as well as a heated scandal in Trifonov’s office during which objects were thrown. Despite their separation and her subsequent departure, he helped her in a critical situation outside the British Embassy.

The lost savings

Manova also revisits publications about her personal life which, according to her, were untrue. One of them claimed that she had worked as a prostitute in Italy, even though she had not visited the country at that time. She also recounts a television report in which she was wrongly accused of blocking the entrance to a kindergarten. According to her, the car shown in the footage belonged to a neighbor.

The hardest financial blow came after the sudden death of a business partner. Galina and her husband Smilen lost all their savings and faced the anger of dozens of affected people.

Today, Manova says she has given up the need to maintain a perfect image at any cost. “I got so caught up in this game that I was beginning to destroy myself,” she admits.

Sources: vesti.bg