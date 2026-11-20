Audi is preparing seven new models for 2027. The German brand is continuing the extensive restructuring of its model range after discontinuing the A1, Q2 and A8 and bringing back the A2 name as a designation for an electric model. One of the most important premieres will be the next-generation Audi RS6. For the first time in more than 15 years, the high-performance model is expected to be offered simultaneously as an Avant and a conventional sedan. The car is expected to receive a plug-in hybrid system, but it has not yet been confirmed whether Audi will retain the V8 engine or switch to a V6.

Production of the electric sports car developed in the spirit of the Concept C is also expected to begin in 2027. The two-seater will be created with assistance from Porsche and will use an electric platform originally developed for the next 718 Boxster and Cayman. Rear-wheel drive is expected initially, while a version with two electric motors and all-wheel drive is also under consideration.

Production is planned at the Böllinger Höfe plant, where the Audi R8 was previously assembled. The car will feature an electrically operated targa roof, simulated gear changes and artificial engine sound.

For the first time in the history of the Q5, Audi is also preparing an RS Q5. Test prototypes have been spotted with sporty bumpers, widened fenders, a wider track, more powerful brakes and oval exhaust tips. The model is expected to use a plug-in hybrid system with a 2.9-liter twin-turbocharged V6, an electric motor, an eight-speed automatic transmission and quattro. A similar version is also being developed for the Q5 Sportback.

The second generation of the Audi Q8 could also be unveiled in 2027, although sales will probably begin in 2028. The model will retain its role as a sportier, two-row alternative to the Q7, with a coupe-like roofline. Audi CEO Gernot Döllner said: „When I joined Audi, to my surprise there was no decision regarding a successor, but we changed that.“

The brand's new flagship will be the Audi Nuvolari. It will use a V8 plug-in hybrid architecture, but according to Audi it will be more powerful, faster and have a higher top speed than the Lamborghini Temerario, with which it shares its basic construction. A series of 499 vehicles is planned.