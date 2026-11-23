As oil prices rise on global markets, drivers are increasingly turning to electrified models, helping Chinese manufacturers displace Japan’s auto industry in dozens of key markets.

According to data from Mobility Insight, cited by Nikkei, Chinese car brands are now outselling their Japanese rivals in new-car sales in 39 of the 93 countries surveyed. In 2026 alone, the balance shifted in favor of the Chinese in 14 markets, including Germany, Italy, Brazil and South Korea. The main driving force behind this trend, which is reshaping the market, is the rising cost of raw materials and fuels, pushing buyers toward electric vehicles and hybrids – an area in which Chinese companies have long set the pace.

In the Old Continent, the turning point has already arrived. In the third quarter of 2026, Chinese manufacturers surpassed Japanese ones for the first time in terms of overall market share in Europe, recording 12.7% compared with 11.9% for Japanese brands. Dataforce analyses show just how sharp this rise has been: five years ago, the Chinese share in the region was below 1%, last year it reached 6%, and in September 2026 it hit a record peak of 14.5%. In Germany – Europe’s largest car market – the Chinese presence grew by two percentage points to 6%, while Japanese brands fell to 5%. In Italy, the market share of Chinese models doubled to 12%, with Leapmotor making a significant contribution as its sales there jumped elevenfold. Separately, as of September, Chinese manufacturers held 23% of the new-car market in the United Kingdom, where the most sought-after crossover is the Jaecoo 7, also known in the Russian market as the Jaecoo J7 and Jeland J7.

In Bulgaria’s new-car market, the breakthrough of Chinese brands in 2026 is already clearly noticeable, although traditional Japanese brands such as Toyota, Honda and Mazda still retain stronger positions on an annual basis. According to registration data in Bulgaria, in October 2026 the share of Chinese brands reached 19.3% of new passenger-car sales, but Toyota alone posted an 11.1% market share, with 8% growth compared with 2025, while among the other Japanese manufacturers, Honda, Mazda and Lexus recorded more notable increases. Earlier reports based on Interior Ministry data show that during the first eight months of the year, Chinese cars accounted for nearly 9.73% of new registrations (3,461 out of a total of 35,553 passenger cars), led by brands such as Forthing, Dongfeng and Geely, and had already surpassed individual established brands in the sales rankings, while Japanese manufacturers continued to rely on accumulated trust, a broad dealer and service network, and a larger share of the overall market volume.

Outside Europe, the advance of Chinese companies relies largely on local production and closer contact with local markets. In Brazil, their share rose by 10 percentage points to 19% after BYD began local assembly as early as last year. The shift is even more pronounced in Southeast Asia, which for a long time was considered an impregnable stronghold of Japanese manufacturers: there, the Japanese share fell by six percentage points to 54%, while Chinese brands gained seven percentage points to reach 18%. In September, BYD also opened a new plant in Indonesia with an annual capacity of 150,000 vehicles, further increasing the pressure in the region.

Japanese companies still lead in sales in the remaining 54 countries in the sample, but their positions are gradually eroding everywhere except in the United States and India, where trade and regulatory barriers limit the entry of Chinese brands. The decline in volumes is reducing factory utilization, squeezing margins and weakening revenue from auto financing, leasing and spare parts, in turn creating pressure throughout Japan’s entire supply chain.