The man who was driving the car reported stolen and pursued by police in central Sofia denies committing the theft. He told bTV that he found the car in a car park with the keys inside.

“I didn’t steal it, I found it in a car park. The keys were in it. And I got in,” the man said.

It has been established that the vehicle was taken from the village of Petarch, with the theft being reported in the morning. Later, the car was detected by Sofia’s video surveillance system, and at around 2:00 p.m. the information was passed on to the police.

The pursuit ended near Sofia Theatre

The driver failed to stop when signalled by police. During the pursuit, he ran a red light in the area of the Rectorate, without any reported road accident occurring there.

The chase ended on Madrid Boulevard, near the garden next to Sofia Theatre. The car crashed into a fence, and a police patrol vehicle was also involved in the incident. A woman was also travelling in the car.

Positive test for methamphetamine

The driver’s drug test came back positive for methamphetamine, while the police officer’s test was negative. An electric bicycle was also found in the car’s boot; it was reported to have been stolen.

Asked why he had not stopped, the man replied: “I don’t know, just like that. I don’t know. I simply didn’t stop.” He also admitted to using drugs in an interview with bTV. His claims about the vehicle’s origin are subject to verification as part of the investigation.

Sources: novini.bg, btvnovinite.bg