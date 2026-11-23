Chinese brand Zeekr has revealed the official details and market debut schedule for the updated Zeekr 7X electric crossover for the 2027 model year. The vehicle is scheduled to premiere on November 27 at the Guangzhou Auto Show, when actual sales in China will also begin. Pre-orders, however, are already open, with the base price on the local market set at 229,800 yuan, which at the current exchange rate is equivalent to approximately €31,415.

At first glance, the designers have opted for maximum continuity, and the exterior of the Zeekr 7X remains almost unchanged. The crossover retains its distinctive Stargate front light strip, but refreshes its palette with two new body colors – gold and red. The dimensions also remain unchanged: the length is 4,825 mm, the width is 1,930 mm, the height reaches 1,666 mm, and the wheelbase extends to an impressive 2,925 mm.

The real revolution lies beneath the bodywork, where all versions for the Chinese market are switching to a 900-volt electrical architecture. The entry-level rear-wheel-drive Zeekr 7X Max relies on an electric motor producing 370 kW (496 hp) and a battery with a capacity of 75 kWh, providing a range of up to 620 km according to the Chinese CLTC measurement cycle.

One step up is the Max+ version, which debuts with an entirely new 85 kWh battery and a range of up to 680 km on a single charge. Buyers looking for the maximum energy reserve can opt for a larger 103 kWh pack at an additional cost, increasing the range to 802 km. The new batteries also support an impressive peak charging rate of 5.5C, reducing time spent at the charging station to a minimum.

The top of the range is reserved for the all-wheel-drive Zeekr 7X Ultra, with two electric motors generating a system output of 585 kW (785 hp). This variant comes standard with the large 103 kWh battery and can travel up to 715 km according to the CLTC standard.

Inside, the changes focus on even greater comfort and a sense of precision, with the interior receiving an updated steering wheel, redesigned door panels, a new headliner and fresh color combinations. The front seats feature a 12-point massage function with eight programs and three intensity levels, complemented by a zero-gravity position mode. Second-row passengers benefit from electrically adjustable backrests and the ability to slide the seats longitudinally across a range of 215 mm.

The technology list also includes an RNC active noise cancellation system, CCD electronically controlled adaptive dampers, and the advanced G-ASD G-Pilot H7 driving assistant with lidar. This system supports automated travel along a set navigation route from point to point, including in busy urban environments, although the driver is still required to monitor the vehicle.

It should be noted, however, that the improvements described so far apply only to the version intended for China. In overseas markets, the Zeekr 7X continues to be sold in its previous configuration with an 800-volt architecture, up to 670 hp and a range of up to 627 km according to the European WLTP cycle, while the launch date for the updated version outside the country has still not been announced.