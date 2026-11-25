In the first minutes of a possible Russian attack on Europe, the most difficult question for Western governments would be whether it was a limited operation, sabotage or the beginning of a wider conflict with NATO. The hypothetical scenario published by the British i paper begins against the backdrop of sharply escalating rhetoric between Moscow and Estonia.

Russia accused Estonia of being “on the verge of provoking an open war” after Tallinn announced that it would close all border crossing points with Russia from the beginning of December for at least six months. The Russian Foreign Ministry also protested against claims that Estonia was allowing its airspace to be used for attacks on Russian targets and was obstructing the movement of Russian cargo ships in the Baltic Sea.

“The Russian side reserves the right to take comprehensive political and diplomatic measures to protect its national interests and the legitimate rights of its citizens,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The Estonian Foreign Ministry rejected the accusations. “Estonia has never allowed and will never allow its territory to be used for military operations by another state,” the ministry said. Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna accused Moscow of spreading “groundless accusations” in order to divert attention from its actions, which undermine European security.

Preparation Before the First Strike

According to the scenario under consideration, Moscow could spend months conducting reconnaissance, moving special forces, carrying out acts of sabotage and creating a political or diplomatic justification for intervention. The military operation itself, however, would begin quickly.

The Svalbard archipelago, the Åland Islands and the Swedish island of Gotland are cited as possible initial targets. Svalbard is Norwegian territory with a Russian mining presence, while the Åland Islands are a demilitarized and autonomous part of Finland. Seizing Gotland would give Russia a position in the center of the Baltic Sea and greater control over maritime routes.

Another option would be a limited incursion into Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania or Poland. According to the scenario, Russia could use small forces, including troops without insignia, to create a separatist enclave under the pretext of protecting Russian-speaking residents. A separate possibility being considered is a strike through Lithuania aimed at establishing a land connection between Russia and Kaliningrad, accompanied by missile attacks.

How the Allies Respond

The first information about an invasion would probably come from intelligence services. Analysts would compare satellite images, social media posts and information from human sources before sending urgent reports to political leaders.

In the United Kingdom, the crisis response would be coordinated by the government, the Ministry of Defence and military leaders. European leaders would be pulled away from their current engagements, while the allies would discuss whether the attack fell within the scope of Article 5 of the North Atlantic Treaty.

Article 5 defines an attack on one NATO member as an attack on all. This does not automatically mean an identical military response, but it triggers political consultations and an obligation to assist the ally under attack. The scenario remains hypothetical and is not evidence of an intention by Moscow to launch such an operation.

Sources: inews.co.uk