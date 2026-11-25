The confrontation between law enforcement agencies in Ukraine is one of the most dangerous phenomena during wartime, People’s Deputy Danylo Hetmantsev said from the rostrum of the Verkhovna Rada. According to him, the country has been shaken by this phenomenon for a month already.

„For a month now, the country has been shaken by a phenomenon that is one of the most dangerous phenomena during wartime. This is the confrontation between the security agencies,“ Hetmantsev said.

The lawmaker described corruption within the security agencies and protection of the illicit tobacco market, smuggling, and illegal trade in alcohol and drugs as unacceptable.

„Corruption, protection of the tobacco trade, smuggling, alcohol, and even more so drugs are unacceptable. This is an outrage that must be stopped in peacetime, while during wartime it is looting,“ he said.

Hetmantsev called on law enforcement officials who, in his view, are still involved in such practices to end them. He said that these actions were incompatible with wearing the uniform and with an officer’s honor.

In his speech, the lawmaker also drew attention to the work of the anti-corruption agencies. According to him, signs of political activity have emerged in their work.

„Today we can see that signs of political activity have emerged in their work. And this is very, very dangerous,“ Hetmantsev said.

The speech did not identify any specific law enforcement or anti-corruption agencies, nor any specific investigations, charges, or institutional decisions. Hetmantsev also did not present data on individual cases related to the alleged corrupt practices.

Sources: obozrevatel.com, news.telegraf.com.ua