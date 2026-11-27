Porsche has filed a patent application for a steering wheel that changes shape when Sport mode is engaged. The design envisages two areas in the upper part of the rim becoming thicker with the help of hydraulic fluid, while the paddle shifters move closer to the driver’s fingers.

The application, published on November 19, 2026, describes a steering wheel that retains a slimmer profile during everyday driving. During more dynamic driving, the material in the areas around the 10 and 2 o’clock positions expands radially inward, towards the spokes. This gives the hand a larger support area without requiring the driver to change their grip.

The patent application describes the purpose of the solution as “thicker grip areas” that reduce the distance to the paddles. They also slide outward from the spokes and move closer to the fingers. It is the simultaneous movement of the rim and the controls that sets the idea apart from simply making the steering wheel thicker.

Elastic Alcantara is specified as the preferred covering, which should follow the change in shape without wrinkling or tearing. The application also considers an alternative featuring overlapping plastic elements that slide over one another as the rim expands.

The change can be activated automatically when Sport mode is selected or manually via a separate button. Porsche also envisages linking the function to the driver’s individual profile, allowing the setting to be activated together with previously saved preferences.

The hydraulic system could also have an additional temperature-control function. The same fluid could be used to heat the steering wheel in cold weather or cool it during demanding track driving. This possibility is described as part of the concept, rather than as a confirmed feature of a future production model.

The solution is aimed at cars that need to combine comfort during everyday driving with a more secure grip during sporty driving. In racing, the thicker steering wheel and paddles positioned closer to the hands could make rapid gear changes easier, while the slimmer rim would remain more practical for driving in the city.

The idea does not start from scratch. BMW filed an application for a steering wheel with fluid-filled chambers as early as 1998, while General Motors received a patent for an adaptive rim in 2022. In Porsche’s case, the new element is the coordination between the changing grip and the extending paddles. However, such patented developments must undergo additional testing for durability, safety and compatibility with the airbag before appearing in a production vehicle.