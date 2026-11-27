German automaker BMW is preparing a special long-wheelbase version of the iX5 electric crossover for the Chinese market, with a wheelbase that surpasses even that of the BMW X7 flagship. The first photos and technical details of the new model have emerged through the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology’s certification catalogue. The electric vehicle will rely on a dual-motor system producing 567 hp and will feature a cabin for just five people, rather than pursuing the maximum possible number of seats.

Production of this version will be entrusted to the BMW-Brilliance joint venture at its plant in Shenyang. At this stage, only the 60L version has been confirmed for Chinese customers. It will differ from its European counterpart through its extended wheelbase and several equipment details.

The dimensions of the extended iX5 are impressive: it measures 5141 mm in length, 2000 mm in width and 1744 mm in height. Its wheelbase stretches to 3165 mm, which is 60 mm longer than that of the BMW X7 flagship SUV, although the electric vehicle’s body remains 40 mm shorter and 91 mm lower than the X7.

An interesting detail is that, despite its imposing exterior dimensions, the car will offer only two rows of seats. There will be no third row for three passengers, meaning the additional centimetres between the axles will primarily provide generous legroom for those in the second row.

Visually, the electric vehicle retains the overall design language of the European iX5, but customers can opt for an M Sport package featuring bolder bumpers, vertical elements in the kidney grille and elongated headlights. The options list also includes air suspension, different brake calipers and 21- to 23-inch wheels, while the panoramic roof is part of the standard package.

The BMW iX5 60L is powered by two electric motors and all-wheel drive. The front unit, supplied by ZF, produces 245 hp, while the rear motor, developed by BMW itself, adds 322 hp, bringing total peak output to 567 hp.

The battery cells will be supplied by Chinese company Aesc Hebei, while the battery modules themselves will be assembled by BMW-Brilliance. Specific details about the battery capacity, driving range and fast-charging speed remain undisclosed for now.

The electric SUV is a heavyweight – its kerb weight is 2917 kg, while its maximum permissible weight reaches 3490 kg, with approach and departure angles of 20 and 22 degrees, respectively.

This model is part of BMW’s expansion of its electric range in China, where the brand is attempting to reverse the trend following a decline in sales. During the first ten months of 2026, the German manufacturer sold 345,190 vehicles in the country – down 20.3% compared with the same period of the previous year. In addition to the iX5, the company’s plans for the local market include new generations of the BMW 3 Series and the BMW i3 electric sedan.