Volkswagen is bringing back the manual gearbox in the Golf GTI with the limited-edition Golf GTI 1976. The model commemorates the 50th anniversary of the sporty hatchback, will be produced in exactly 1,976 units and will be offered in Europe from the first quarter of 2027.

The special version uses a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline engine producing 325 hp and a maximum torque of 380 Nm. Volkswagen says this is the most powerful Golf GTI with a manual gearbox ever created. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h takes 5.8 seconds, while top speed reaches 270 km/h.

The Golf GTI 1976 is the only model in Volkswagen’s current GTI lineup to be offered with a six-speed manual transmission. All other versions for the 2027 model year are equipped with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Volkswagen discontinued the manual versions of the Golf GTI and Golf R after 2024. The decision was related to preparations for the stricter Euro 7 requirements. After the subsequent easing of the requirements, the company did not restore the manual transmission to the standard lineup in 2025 and 2026.

Production will take place at Volkswagen’s plant in Wolfsburg, while the car’s world premiere will be held at the Essen Motor Show, which runs from November 27 to December 6. Each of the 1,976 cars will receive a plaque bearing the inscription “One of 1,976”.

The series uses elements from the Golf GTI Clubsport, including more aggressive bumpers, a larger rear spoiler, 19-inch wheels and DCC adaptive suspension. Standard equipment also includes a special driving mode developed for the Nürburgring Nordschleife.

As an option, the GTI Performance package is available with titanium exhaust tips, forged 19-inch wheels and revised sports suspension lowered by 5 mm compared with the Clubsport. Buyers will be able to choose between white, black and red.

Inside, the golf-ball-shaped gear knob used in the first Golf GTI from 1976 makes a return. The car also gets red seat belts, a red accelerator pedal, special upholstery and carbon-fiber trim elements. More than 2.5 million vehicles of the model have been sold worldwide since the first Golf GTI was introduced. Volkswagen says the current GTI line now also includes the electric ID. Polo GTI and ID.3 GTI, while the Golf GTI 1976 remains a special tribute to the mechanical era of the iconic model.