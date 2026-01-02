Europe imported record amounts of liquefied natural gas in 2025

Europe set a record for imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) in 2025, according to calculations based on data from Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE).

By the end of 2025, LNG flows from European terminals to the EU gas transmission system exceeded 142 billion cubic meters – 28% more than in 2024.

In December, LNG imports also reached a record, amounting to approximately 12.7 billion cubic meters, which is 2% higher than in November and 21% more than in December 2024.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) supplies took first place in 2025 among European gas sources, accounting for 42.2%, according to data from the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Gas (ENTSOG) as of December 27. Supplies from the North Sea (mainly Norwegian gas) were in second place with a 35.8% share, and gas supplies from North Africa were in third place with 8.7%. This exceeded supplies from the East (Russian gas, Ukrainian gas and European companies drawing their gas from Ukrainian underground storage facilities) (5.9%). Gas supplies from Azerbaijan account for 3.4%.