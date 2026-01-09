Shanghai-based humanoid robot developer AgiBot became the world's top android shipper in 2025, selling 5,168 units. This brand accounts for 39% of total global sales, according to an analytical report by consulting firm Omdia.

In second place is Chinese developer Unitree, the Hangzhou-based company that sold 4,200 androids. Unitree accounts for 32% of global sales.

According to Omdia, the top five companies, with a significant lag, are the Chinese companies UBtech (1,000 units, 7% market share), Leju Robotics (500 units, 4%) and EngineAI (400 units, 3%). They are headquartered in Shenzhen.

Tesla's robots account for only 1% of the global market; the American company sold nearly 150 androids last year.

A total of approximately 13,000 androids were sold in 2025. Omdia predicts exponential growth in this market over the next decade. Analysts estimate that annual global robot shipments will reach 2.6 million units by 2035.

AgiBot was founded in 2023 and is headquartered in Shanghai. The developer creates robots for use in the commercial sector, particularly for welcoming guests in hotels, transporting goods and cleaning.