Iran has been without internet for over 12 hours

Internet activity in Iran has been at a minimum level for the past 12 hours, according to international internet monitoring service NetBlocks.

„Iran has been offline for 12 hours, with the connectivity rate having dropped to approximately 1% of normal levels“, the service said in a statement on its Telegram channel.

Iranian authorities have not announced any planned restrictions.

On December 29, 2025, merchants began protests in downtown Tehran over the sharp depreciation of the Iranian rial. „Islamic Republic“ Street became the epicenter. According to the Fars news agency, protesting business owners called on their colleagues to close their shops and join the movement.

On December 30, students from Tehran universities joined the unrest.

On December 31, a group of unidentified individuals attacked the Fes city administration building in Fars province, southern Iran.