Lidl Bulgaria in the top 3 employers in the country

For the seventh consecutive year, Lidl Bulgaria received the prestigious Top Employer certificate in Bulgaria and Europe, awarded by the international organization Top Employers Institute. The company has seen an increase in its results compared to the previous year and for the second time has been included in the top three employers in the country applying the highest standards in people management.

The achieved results rank Lidl Bulgaria significantly above average levels - 11.7% above the average result for the retail sector in Europe and 9.6% above the average result of all certified top employers in the world. At the national level, the company also outperformed the average score by 7.5%.

With a maximum score, the smart retailer stands out in eight key areas - people management strategy, leadership, organization and change management, employer brand, career, training, ethics and integrity, organizational values and purpose. Significant progress compared to last year was also reported in the categories of rewards and recognition, work environment and induction training.

„The Top Employer certificate is more than recognition. It is an independent confirmation of the trust and security that we build together, as well as a solid investment in the future. It is also an incentive to continue investing in a professional environment with clear processes and a culture of shared values. Because Lidl grows when the people in it grow” - commented Katerina Shopova, HR Director and Line Manager.

This is also evident from the significantly higher results of Lidl Bulgaria compared to other certified employers in the country on topics such as employee well-being (15.66%), diversity, equality and inclusion (14.36%), people management strategy and career by over 12%.

In 2025, Lidl Bulgaria continued to invest in people and knowledge – from youth programs for the integration of generation Z into the labor market, through which over 460 students and students passed, to the creation of the innovative career counseling format Career Up, oriented towards young people and parents. The systematic approach is complemented by large-scale training initiatives for employees such as 21st Century Skills, leadership programs – Lidl Academy and LiDER, as well as active support for volunteering and local communities, and diversity and inclusion policies.

About the Top Employers Institute

The Top Employers Institute is an international organization that recognizes and promotes successful HR practices with the aim of improving working conditions globally. Through its certification program, the institute validates and recognizes companies as preferred employers. To date, the Top Employers Institute has certified 2,400 companies in 125 countrieson five continents, which have a positive impact on the lives of more than 13 million employees worldwide.