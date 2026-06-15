American entrepreneurs are interested in returning to the Russian market, not only by reviving old projects, but also by building new partnerships. This was stated by Boris Titov, chairman of the Russian branch of the Russian-Chinese Committee for Friendship, Peace and Development (RCCFPD).

According to him, the fact that US representatives are again participating in the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in 2026 after a long break is an indication that American entrepreneurs “expect and are interested“. “There is an interest either in restoring what was once there, or even in building new ones“, Titov emphasized. “Specific projects are being discussed: large ones in the energy sector and more pragmatic ones related to medicine and even winemaking.“

As for the other major partner - China, Moscow and Beijing may switch to calculating trade turnover in rubles and yuan, Titov specified.

“For 3 years now, we have been reporting a trade turnover of over 200 billion USD. Although the last proposal was: “Why do we always count in dollars? Let's count either in yuan or in rubles.“ But for now, this is the accepted practice. In 2025, we will reach over 230 billion USD. The goal is 300 billion USD by 2030,“ he said.

Titov noted that Moscow and Beijing are becoming closer economic partners. “But this is only trade turnover. There is also investment turnover, that is, investment exchange, and it is also growing very rapidly. This includes Russian investment in China and Chinese investment in Russia“, he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin paid an official visit to China on May 19-20 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping. When asked which of the documents adopted during the visit were the most important in terms of their long-term impact on the Russian economy, Titov noted that all the documents that required extension were extended – primarily the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation. In addition, a new, very important document was signed that defines Russian-Chinese cooperation in the new global context, within the framework of a multipolar world.

“This defines very important fundamental principles, because together with China we declare the fundamental principles of a multipolar world, arguing that it can no longer be unipolar and that it must function within the framework of equality for all participating countries. All countries today should have equal rights in determining the rules of interaction. Therefore, this document is very important.