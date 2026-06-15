Nearly 30% of Germans cancel trips due to high fuel prices

Nearly 30% of drivers in Germany have started to cancel trips more often due to high fuel prices caused by the conflict in Iran. This is according to a survey commissioned by Teambank as part of its regular survey “Liquidity Barometer“.

Among young people under 30, this figure reaches 35%. At the same time, 41% of those surveyed noted that their available cash flow after deducting fixed costs such as rent and electricity has decreased in the past 12 months. “For many people, fuel prices are an indicator of their personal inflation and this indicator is currently rising rapidly“, explained Teambank CEO Christian Polenz.

When asked where they would be most willing to reduce their monthly expenses by EUR 100, one in five respondents mentioned their car, fuel and car insurance. Among people over 50, the willingness to save on this expense has increased by 6 percentage points compared to September 2025, which is the most significant increase among all age groups.

Many Germans cite a reduction in VAT as a desirable policy measure. In addition, the survey results show that 47% associate this measure with a significant improvement in their personal financial situation. Another 32% of respondents support the introduction of fuel price caps.

The TeamBank Liquidity Barometer has been studying the financial security and consumer behavior of the German population since 2013. In April 2026, the YouGov polling institute, commissioned by TeamBank, conducted a survey among 3,073 people aged 18 to 79.