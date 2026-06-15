Germany to buy gas from Azerbaijan

The volume of Azerbaijani gas supplies to Germany under long-term contracts between German companies and the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan (SOCAR) is estimated at approximately 2 billion cubic meters per year. This was stated by the German Ambassador to Baku Ralf Harlemann in a conversation with journalists.

“The gas that three German companies have contracted with SOCAR - approximately 2 billion cubic meters per year - is very important for the stabilization of the European energy market“, the Azerbaijani news agency Report quoted him as saying.

The ambassador noted that the supplies are carried out through swap agreements within the European energy market, primarily with Italy, since there is no direct pipeline connection between Azerbaijan and Germany.

“We are talking about long-term agreements, lasting approximately 10 years. "I expect this volume of gas to increase after this period, but right now, for the first 10 years, it is approximately 2 billion cubic meters per year," he stressed.