They are selling a house in an emblematic place for Bulgaria

Of all the properties published with a video clip on imot.bg, the most interesting ones are selected and are additionally published on the Facebook, TikTok, Instagram and YouTube channels of the No. 1 property site.



Today we present to you a specially selected clip, published last week - a house with an area of 257 sq m in Arbanasi. The property is offered for 400,000 EUR and is an excellent investment option, as the emblematic village near the old capital Veliko Tarnovo is one of the most preferred places for recreation and tourism in the region. The house is located a few meters walk from the square and the center of the village, with convenient access and the ability to safely park several cars.

Detailed statistics on average property prices in Bulgaria by city and neighborhood can be seen at imot.bg