Serbia has withdrawn 65,000 tons of diesel fuel from the reserve

Serbia has secured 65,000 tons of diesel fuel from commodity reserves and reduced excise duties by 25% to maintain market stability amid turmoil in the global energy market.

„The state has already taken concrete steps: 65,000 tons of diesel fuel have been secured from commodity reserves, and excise duties have been reduced by 25%. These are significant costs, but the stability of our citizens and economy is of paramount importance“, said Minister of Mining and Energy Dubravka Džedović-Handanović after a meeting with Kiril Tjurdenev, CEO of the Petroleum Industry of Serbia (NIS).

According to the head of the energy ministry, the meeting discussed the supply, refining, sales and reserves of crude oil and petroleum products. She noted that these areas “currently largely determine the stability of the system“. “At a time when the global market is experiencing serious turmoil and price pressure is increasing, NIS, as a key player, is responsible for ensuring stable supplies and maintaining market balance. This is especially true, given that a significant part of the system depends on their capacity“, the head of the ministry emphasized.

The minister reported that refining at the refinery is approaching its maximum capacity and deliveries have been agreed. “However, our focus remains on full reserves, stable operation of gas stations and readiness for any scenario“, she added.

Djedovic-Handanovic also reported that the parties discussed the potential acquisition of the Plandište wind farm. “In times of crisis, the seriousness of a system is measured. And our task is to be prepared not when a problem arises, but before it happens“, concluded Djedovic-Handanovic.