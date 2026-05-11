Up to 70% discounts on Maldives holidays

Hotels in the Maldives are offering discounts of up to 70% for the upcoming summer due to seasonal and geopolitical factors. “May and June in the Maldives are the time of the southwest monsoon. As Coral Travel explains, short-term rains have always reduced demand: compared to the calendar summer in Europe, tourists have less incentive to fly to the equator for the sun. Seasonal price reductions are common practice, PAC Group emphasizes. In 2026, however, geopolitical factors are aggravated by the weather. As a result, the average discount for accommodation is 20-40%, with some properties offering discounts of up to 50-70%“, an analysis of tour operators states.

The price reduction is due to the outflow of EU citizens from the resort and the unstable situation in the Middle East. According to experts, mid-range and high-end hotels demonstrate the most favorable pricing policies. Space Travel noted that the largest number of special offers are offered by expensive hotels in remote atolls, where transfers are possible only by seaplane.

However, experts warn: it is worth assessing the size of discounts with caution. Part of the discount, especially in the budget segment, is offset by higher transfer prices - since mid-April, many hotels have increased prices for boat and air transfers due to rising fuel prices. In many cases, the discount simply compensates for increased logistical costs, rather than leading to a significant reduction in the final price of the holiday, the association explained.