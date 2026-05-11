Iran has not reduced oil production since the beginning of the conflict

During the 40 days of the armed conflict with the US and Israel, Iran has not reduced its oil production and has continued to export it, said Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad.

„During the 40 days of the war, our production did not decrease and the export process continued as expected. Naturally, we encountered difficulties in the days after the blockade. Measures were taken and these measures remain in force“, he said on state television.

Earlier, the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said that since the beginning of the naval blockade of Iran, the US military has diverted more than 60 commercial ships traveling to or from Iranian ports. The command also said that during the same period, US forces struck four merchant ships.

The US began a naval blockade of Iran on April 13. CENTCOM said that the US side would block the movement of all ships traveling to or leaving Iranian ports.