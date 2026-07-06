The future is yours: Fibank launches the new edition of its internship program

In the dynamic world of the 21st century, in which an invariable part of the financial sector is the look to the future, the development of natural intelligence and individuality, at Fibank we believe that technology and human potential go hand in hand.

Curiosity, imagination and the courage to ask questions - these are the qualities that make the difference between someone who uses the tools and someone who develops and applies them skillfully.

We rely on ideas, innovative thinking and a different view of the world, we value aspirations, achievements and contributions.

That is why this year our focus is on young people who do not just want to “do an internship", but to turn their first professional experience into the beginning of something more. big: Be yourself at Fibank!

Our internship program is aimed at proactive, motivated and ambitious candidates in search of their career path, who want to learn, work and grow together with a team of established experts, to experience the real business environment of one of the leading banks in Bulgaria and to leave their mark.

During the internship, participants will gain practical experience in real projects, get to know different areas in the banking sector and work in different departments and branches of the Bank.

The program is built around a completely individual approach - the positions are tailored to the real needs of the teams, as well as the interests of the interns themselves - flexible working hours, motivating and competitive remuneration, introductory training, additional activities for smooth integration into the team, as well as a certificate and recommendations upon successful completion of the program are provided.

We are looking for people who come with ideas, a different perspective and a desire for development. If you have innovative thinking and are not afraid to ask questions - your place is here, because the future begins with you. After completing the program, the most motivated interns with high potential will have the opportunity to continue their professional path at Fibank.

The announcements for internship positions will be published from July 10, 2026 at:

https://www.fibank.bg/bg/za-nas/karieri

https://www.jobs.bg

https://bulgariawantsyou.com/bg/employers/fibank

Candidates can send a CV or other form of presentation to:

[email protected]

For additional information:

Directorate “Human Capital Management“, tel. 02/9100100