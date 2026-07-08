6% increase in investments in the global economy

Global foreign direct investment (FDI) in 2025 increased by 6% compared to the previous year, reaching 1.6 trillion USD, according to the annual report on global investment trends of the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

According to the organization's estimates, the inflow of investment in developed economies increased by 11%, while that in developing countries increased by only 2%. The increase in investment activity is mainly due to a few large projects, primarily in the development of artificial intelligence infrastructure. Significant investments were also made in the semiconductor industry, the oil and gas sector and projects related to critical minerals.

UNCTAD experts explain that investment activity remained weak in most other sectors. The report concludes that the recovery in global investment flows “remains fragile” and is accompanied by increasing concentration across countries and economic sectors. The organization warns that investment prospects for 2026 are clouded by ongoing uncertainty in global trade, geopolitical tensions, conflicts and high financing costs.