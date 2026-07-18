Companies send their employees to a "blue office by the sea"

Enterprising visionaries are creating the concept of a "blue office" on our Northern Black Sea Coast, combining the useful with the pleasant. The idea is for companies to send their employees on a rotational basis for a week or two to work remotely by the waves, together with the whole family. Entrepreneurs from the interior of the country are already actively taking advantage of the flexible opportunity.

“This is my workplace, I wouldn't trade it for anything in the world“, shares accountant Yulia Lazarova, quoted by Nova TV. She can perform her duties from any corner of the planet, but she chooses the coast of Kavarna. She admits that the northern coast has always attracted her because, unlike the southern one, it is not so noisy and overbuilt. According to her, she works there much better than in her office in Plovdiv, because her is quiet and free of irritants.

The idea for creating a “blue office” is from the popularizer of Southern Dobrudja Pavlin Stoyanov. He says that the concept was born from personal experience on the principle of trial and error. Since he lives and works in Sofia, at one point the stress in the capital became too much for him because of the heavy traffic, the hours wasted in traffic jams and the dirty air. Wonderful memories of childhood bring him back to the seaside, which he rediscovers with his family.

Contact with nature is among the main advantages for people who have chosen this way of life. According to Vessela Georgieva, the contact with the sea is exceptional, and in such a place it is much easier to share the heavy responsibility of parenthood. Working mothers and fathers skillfully combine professional and personal commitments. Yulia explains that partners can be interchangeable – while one works, the other can take the child to the beach. She adds that the prices in are definitely lower than those on the Southern Black Sea coast.

The success of the model has led Pavlin to share his idea with other entrepreneurs, targeting small companies with teams of between 10 and 20 people. He is adamant that such a move both saves families from routine and increases the productivity of companies. Yulia confirms that she is much more productive by the water and processes a greater amount of information, stimulated by the silence and the view.

For lawyer Iva Zgurova, remote work saves time that she would otherwise waste in endless face-to-face meetings in Sofia. She notes that after the pandemic, clients have become accustomed to online communication, so her written work goes on during the day, and in the evening she can enjoy nature.

From a financial point of view, the concept is also justified. Petar and Yulia rented an apartment for their “blue office” last year. According to Petar Lazarov, renting a year-round property there is equivalent in price to renting an office in Plovdiv. Iva Zgurova also believes that life by the coast is more profitable because of the price-quality ratio of products, which is lacking in the capital. The satisfaction from this way of working is so great that some of the employees admit that they do not want to return to the big city at all.