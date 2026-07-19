What are the sponsorship schemes for the World Cup and what amounts of money are involved

Today - July 19, 2026. Argentina and Spain will face each other in the final of the FIFA World Cup. This year's championship is expected to be the most profitable in history. Revenue from the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA) is expected to reach 13 billion USD. What is the FIFA sponsorship model and the record advertising contracts signed over the years?

General principles of the FIFA sponsorship model

The FIFA sponsorship model is a commercial system designed to attract private investment for the organization of major tournaments and the long-term development of football worldwide, writes ag. TASS. In exchange for financial investment, technological support and services, companies receive exclusive marketing rights, brand association with the popular sport and direct access to a fan base of billions.

Sponsorship levels

FIFA divides sponsors into three levels, distributing the scope of their rights and the degree of participation in their events:

FIFA Partners. These corporations sign long-term contracts that cover all FIFA-sponsored competitions in all age categories (including youth and women's tournaments). Partners are actively involved in the federation's activities, often providing match merchandise (official balls, referee equipment), air travel or payment technology. Regular partners include Adidas, Coca-Cola, Visa, Hyundai/Kia, Qatar Airways, Aramco and Lenovo.

World Cup Sponsors. Their rights are limited to a specific World Cup. These sponsors' branding is heavily used in stadium advertising, television broadcasts, official fan events and on the host country's airline travel. The list of sponsors for the 2026 World Cup includes McDonald's, Budweiser, Bank of America, American Airlines, Lay's and Doritos, Unilever and Verizon.

Regional sponsors. These are businesses from geographical areas where football is of the greatest strategic importance or where matches are being held. Regional sponsors are given the right to promote their products and services in local markets and help the organizers deal with local issues related to logistics, guest accommodation and the development of local stadium infrastructure. In 2026, these include American companies Airbnb, The Home Depot, Valvoline and Rock-It Cargo.

The largest sponsorship deals

The largest sponsorship deal in FIFA's history was signed in 2016 with the Chinese development company Wanda Group. It was expected to cover the period until 2030 inclusive, with a total value of approximately USD 850 million. This agreement helped FIFA to close the financial holes after the corruption scandal surrounding former president Sepp Blatter. However, in 2024, the partnership with the Chinese company was terminated early. Some media reported that the reason was the failure of Wanda to fulfill mandatory payments.

In 2017, FIFA began its partnership with Qatar Airways. The total value of the two sponsorship deals with this airline is estimated at USD 487 million.

FIFA's oldest sponsor is the German company Adidas, which has supplied the federation with uniforms and equipment since 1970. The partnership with the American beverage company Coca-Cola dates back to 1974. Each of these companies contributes USD 70-100 million annually to the federation's budget, with current contracts valid until 2030.

Financial cycles and steady revenue growth

FIFA's reporting is based on four-year cycles, each of which ends with a World Cup. According to the federation, the 2014 World Cup in Brazil generated total revenue for FIFA of approximately USD 4.8 billion (compared to USD 5.7 billion in the 2011-2014 financial cycle). The 2018 World Cup in Russia generated $5.3 billion (compared to $6.4 billion in the 2015-2018 financial cycle, including $1.7 billion from sponsors). The 2022 World Cup in Qatar generated $6.3 billion (compared to $7.6 billion in the 2019-2022 cycle, including $1.8 billion from sponsors).

By comparison, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) also operates on a four-year cycle. According to the IOC’s financial statements, the committee’s revenue for the 2021-2024 four-year cycle is $7.7 billion. Of this, approximately $3.3 billion comes from global sponsorship deals, and approximately $4.4 billion comes from the sale of broadcasting rights. At the same time, local committees are raising their own sponsorship funds at the local level: the Beijing 2022 Winter Games Organizing Committee is raising an additional $1.7 billion, and the Paris 2024 Summer Games Organizing Committee is raising approximately $1.4 billion.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 2023-2026 FIFA Cycle

The current World Cup, co-hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, was a record-breaking event in terms of revenue. According to FIFA's financial statements, sponsorship, licensing and marketing deals for the 2026 World Cup are estimated to be worth over $2 billion.

FIFA is expected to generate $3.9 billion in revenue from television and online broadcasts, with ticket sales estimated at another $3 billion. Total revenue is expected to be at least $8.9 billion, making the 2026 World Cup the most profitable tournament in the history of world sports. In the 2023-2026 financial cycle, revenues are distributed by year as follows: USD 1.3 billion in 2023, USD 0.5 billion in 2024, USD 2.5 billion in 2025 and USD 8.9 billion in 2026. Thus, FIFA's total expected revenues for this financial cycle will reach USD 13 billion. The federation plans to spend 97.5% of these revenues on prize money, social programs, reserve fund and other expenses.