World Bank provides over $163 million to Nepal

The World Bank (WB) will provide up to 25 billion rupees (over $163 million) in emergency assistance to Nepal in response to the floods. This was announced by the World Bank's Director for Nepal, David Sislen, to the country's Finance Minister, Swarnim Wagle, according to The Himalayan Times.

According to a statement from the Nepal Finance Ministry, India, China and the World Bank have quickly started coordinating financial assistance for the country. India has already sent 10 tons of emergency aid, including tents, blankets, hygiene kits and medicines, to help alleviate the disaster. The World Health Organization has also sent medical supplies, medicines and tents to Nepal.

A flood wave tens of meters high, sweeping away everything in its path, was caused by a snow and rock avalanche on the Nepal-China border, about 20 kilometers northeast of the Rasuvagadhi border crossing. The rocks and ice avalanche blocked the Lende River, causing a powerful cascading flood.

According to the latest data, 175 people have died. More than 800 people, including more than 470 foreigners, are missing.

According to preliminary data, the flood destroyed nine hydroelectric power plants, 19 road bridges and about a dozen branches of commercial banks.