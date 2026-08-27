Brewers oppose text Alcohol is bad for your health in ads

Belgian brewers have spoken out against the requirement to add the phrase “Alcohol is bad for your health“ to every alcoholic beverage advertisement.

“While France defends its wine as a cultural heritage and Italy proudly defends its Parma ham, Belgium prefers to blame its own traditions and national pride for its problems. It is as if a beer with friends has become something for which one must be responsible“, says the open letter signed by over 100 Belgian brewers. It is published on the website of the Belgian Brewers Association.

They noted that beer in Belgium is “more than just a product“, which is “part of the country's identity, recognized as an intangible cultural heritage by UNESCO“.

Several political forces also supported this initiative. Sami Mahdi, leader of the Christian Democrats and the Flemish Party, stated that “not everyone should live on water and low-fat cheese“.

The bill on mandatory labeling of alcohol advertisements was approved by the Belgian federal government on March 27. In addition to mandatory labeling, it will prohibit the free distribution of alcohol, as well as advertising in the media aimed at minors. The bill is currently being examined by the European Commission as part of the notification procedure for new national technical regulations.