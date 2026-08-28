For the first time in several years, Poland is cutting its defense budget

Polish authorities plan to allocate 198 billion zlotys ($53.5 billion) for defense spending in 2027, or 4.5% of GDP, which is a decrease of 2 billion zlotys ($1.35 billion) compared to the 2026 target. Finance Minister Andrzej Domanski told reporters.

“In 2027, we plan to allocate 198 billion zlotys for defense“, Domanski said at a press conference on the draft 2027 budget, which was broadcast on the Polish government's social media. The minister added that Poland will remain among the leading NATO countries in terms of defense spending, with a defense budget of 4.5% of GDP.

Thus, for the first time in recent years, the Polish authorities did not increase defense spending, but even slightly reduced it. The 2026 budget provides for 200 billion zlotys (54 billion USD) for this purpose, in 2025 - 186 billion zlotys (50 billion USD), and in 2024 - 159 billion zlotys (43 billion USD).

A week earlier, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced that defense spending in 2027 would amount to 5% of GDP.