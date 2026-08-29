Serbia prepares new center for robots, drones and batteries with Chinese partners

Serbia is preparing a new large-scale technological project in the city of Inđija, which will include the production and development of robots, unmanned platforms, drones and modern batteries. This was announced by Serbian President Aleksandar Vučić at the opening of a humanoid robot factory of the Chinese company Minth in Šabac.

The project in Inđija is part of the expansion of Chinese investments in the high-tech sector of Serbia. According to the announced plans, an industrial park for robotics should be built there, and the investment in the next stages could reach around 200 million euros.

“Inđija will be a new center of knowledge, robots, unmanned platforms, drones and state-of-the-art batteries“, said Vučić, quoted by Serbian media. The president pointed out that the project will be important not only for the city itself, but also for the wider region between Belgrade and Novi Sad.

The chairman and founder of Minth Group, Qin Zhonghua, also announced that a new industrial park is planned to open in Indjija in September. According to him, the company and its partners intend to develop the production of robots, robotic machines, drones and batteries there.

A humanoid robot factory has already started operating in Šabac

The news comes against the backdrop of the official opening of Minth's first Serbian humanoid robot factory in Šabac on August 29.

The Serbian presidency previously confirmed the participation of Aleksandar Vučić in the ceremony, and Tanjug reported that the first phase of the investment is worth about 20 million euros. The plant is expected to initially employ approximately 200 people.

During the visit, Vučić inspected the assembly lines for humanoid robots and robotic quadrupeds. Motion and camera calibration systems, as well as movement and balance tests, were demonstrated on site.

The first humanoid robot produced at the new plant was also presented during the ceremony.

The Serbian president said that production in Šabac is expected to gradually expand and eventually reach over 5,000 robots per year. This is currently a stated goal, not a production capacity that has already been reached.

China's Minth expands its investments in Serbia

The ties between Belgrade and Minth Group were further deepened during Aleksandar Vučić's visit to China in May 2026. Then the Serbian president visited the Minth Future Factory innovation center in Shanghai and attended the signing of trade agreements with several Chinese companies for investments in Serbia.

Even then, Vučić stated that technologies related to robotics and automation were to be implemented in the country.

Minth already has a significant industrial presence in Serbia. According to data cited by Vučić, the group's enterprises in the country employ around 4,300 people, and the company expects its production and exports to continue to grow.

The new project in Inđija is intended to build on the production in Šabac and create a broader high-tech cluster combining robotics, artificial intelligence, unmanned systems and energy storage technologies.

However, there is an important distinction between the various announced projects. Earlier in August, Vučić announced separately that Serbia plans to open a drone factory in partnership with Israeli companies around mid-September. This venture should not be confused with the Chinese Minth project and the planned industrial park in Inđija.