The price of gas for an average family of four in the Netherlands in August was 730 euros higher than before the war between the US and Iran, which led to a sharp increase in world prices. This follows from data from Keuze.nl, a portal that i.e.or the prices of network service providers in the Netherlands.

According to the data, the average tariff for a family of four in January was 218 euros per month, compared to 279 euros in August. Therefore, an annual fixed-price contract will cost 3,300 euros in August, compared to 2,600 euros in January. The price difference between these contracts is approximately EUR 730.

Meanwhile, in August 2025, the price of a one-year contract a year ago was EUR 2,700 - approximately EUR 590 cheaper than at current prices.

On August 26, the Dutch gas infrastructure operator Gasunie reported that gas storage operators were failing to pump enough gas into underground storage facilities. Without government intervention, the country risks being unprepared for the heating season in the event of a harsh winter.