World economy is doing better than expected amid military conflicts

The global economy is doing better than expected with the consequences of the US-Israeli war against Iran, but uncertainty remains. This was stated at a regular briefing for journalists by the official representative of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Julie Kozak.

"As for the global economy, at the moment, despite the ongoing six-month war in the Middle East, it is demonstrating resilience. It is coping with shocks, especially in the energy sector, better than we feared", Kozak said, commenting on the impact of the consequences of the US-Israeli war against Iran on the global economy.

"We are still on track for global GDP growth to be around 3%. But uncertainty, as we have been saying for some time, remains high," she said.

The IMF is carefully assessing the possible consequences of the US intention to sharply tighten restrictions on Iran and to actively implement secondary sanctions against Tehran's economic and trade partners. This was announced at a regular briefing for journalists by IMF spokeswoman Julie Kozak.

"On the issue of sanctions against Iran. We are carefully considering this. At this stage, we are still, so to speak, studying the details," a representative of the fund noted.

„As you mentioned, Washington's actions so far have been relatively limited. So we are monitoring what is happening closely. And we will have a more complete report on this issue in our new report on the World Economic Outlook and in our regional findings regarding the Middle East,“ Kozak added.