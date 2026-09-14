Rosen Yordanov: Sofia Mayor Had a Conversation with Ivaylo Kalushev to Guard Vitosha Nature Park

Sofia Mayor Vasil Terziev had a conversation with Ivaylo Kalushev to guard the Vitosha Nature Park, but these plans did not come true. This was stated by criminal psychologist Rosen Yordanov, who presented the conclusions of a psychological examination on the Petrohan case at a press conference today at the Courthouse, reported by BTA, quoted by Dariknews.bg.

Sofia residents could have paid taxes for this activity if this plan had been implemented, he said.

Yordanov stated that the case is also political and that Vasil Terziev, as mayor of Sofia, owes an explanation. “Terziev did not show any interest in how the financial resources he provided to the “Petrohan“ group were spent.

According to Yordanov, part of the money was spent “on taking a child for a walk in Dubai or on purchasing entertainment goods“.

These people did not carry out any patrol activities“, the criminal psychologist pointed out.

The mayor of Sofia, Vasil Terziev, said in March that he had donated 251 thousand leva to the “Petrohan“ group. “This is my money, on which I have paid my taxes, I have decided that I want to give it to support some cause. If you ask me, I would still give them“, the Sofia mayor said at a briefing at the Sofia Municipal Council.

On February 4, Vasil Terziev said that he personally knew the victims near Petrohan. “All of us who have had contact with them can say the same thing: good, modestly living people who chose to fight a battle with an unequal and often brutal enemy. What exactly led to the tragedy – none of us knows. But what is happening now is atrocious“, the Sofia mayor commented in a post on his Facebook profile.

Later in February, Terziev said that he was last in the “Petrohan“ hut in June-July 2025. According to him, he donated about 70-80 thousand euros to Ivaylo Kalushev.