Britain to nationalise Avanti West Coast from 7 March 2027

The UK government will transfer the services of the rail operator Avanti West Coast to public ownership on 7 March 2027. The decision will come into effect at the end of the current contract with the private operator and is part of the Labour government's plan to return rail services to state control.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander linked the change to long-standing problems on the line, including cancelled trains, delays and infrastructure constraints.

„We have been hearing stories for years about Avanti's poor performance, and passengers are paying the price. "Enough is enough," Alexander said.

Avanti West Coast operates key routes on the West Coast Main Line, connecting London with Birmingham, Manchester, Liverpool and cities in Scotland. The operator is currently run by a joint venture between Britain's FirstGroup and Italy's Trenitalia.

Investment on the line and at Euston station

The move to public ownership will be accompanied by a plan to improve services. The government will provide an additional £10 million for power and signalling maintenance. The funds come on top of the £840 million already planned to upgrade the infrastructure on the West Coast Main Line.

Timetable changes are also planned to ensure faster and more reliable journeys, particularly on services to and from Manchester. The government says it will also improve on-board Wi-Fi.

London Euston station will receive £50m in renovations over the next three years. Of this, £11m will go towards extra seating, better waiting areas and upgraded toilets. Other stations along the line will receive a total of £10m by the end of 2027.

Timetable problems before nationalisation

In July, Avanti West Coast cut around 38 daily trains on some of its busiest summer routes over a six-week period. The measure affected services between London and Birmingham, Liverpool and Manchester. The operator normally runs around 248 daily services on the West Coast Main Line, the Independent reports.

Andy Mellors, managing director of Avanti West Coast, said the company would work with the government in the coming months to ensure a smooth transfer of services. He cited the renewal of the Pendolino trains and the introduction of new Evero trains as improvements the operator has made.

After the nationalisation of Avanti West Coast, major operators that will remain outside the public sector will include CrossCountry and East Midlands Railway. In parallel, the British parliament is considering the Railways Bill, which envisages the creation of a public structure, Great British Railways, uniting the management of rail infrastructure and passenger services.

Sources: ITV News, Independent