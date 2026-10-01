The new economy of the absurd: we pay for every step

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We used to pay for the goods. Today, we increasingly pay for the way we get to them, for the time we save, for access to our own money and even for not standing in front of a counter. This is how the new economy of the absurd appears: not one big bill, but dozens of small additional payments that seem bearable individually and heavy only when they add up.

The latest data from the National Statistical Institute show why the feeling is not just psychological. In August 2026, annual inflation was 5.1%, but service prices increased by 6.8% compared to August 2025. In three years, the total increase in prices reached 12.9%. In the same month, courier services increased in price by 2%, and the group “Information and Communication“ – by 0.2% on a monthly basis. These are expenses that are rarely perceived as a large purchase, but are constantly repeated.

The fee is now a separate product

The banking example is indicative. According to data published by the Bulgarian National Bank, the average monthly fee for servicing a current account with a debit card is 1.26 euros. Withdrawal from an ATM of another bank costs an average of 0.53 euros or 0.18% of the amount, but not less than 0.74 euros. An online transfer to another bank through BISERA is an average of 0.50 euros, and the same transfer on paper - 2.97 euros. For someone who receives a salary, pays bills and sometimes withdraws money, this is already a monthly subscription for the very participation in the economy.

The absurdity is not that services have a price. The absurdity is that the boundary between the basic service and its use is constantly shifting. An account is not just an account - there is a maintenance fee. Delivery is not just delivery - there is a processing fee, for a small order or for a selected time slot. A subscription is not just access - there is a surcharge for higher quality, for more devices or to remove ads.

The euro did not create the model, but it made it more visible

The introduction of the euro on January 1, 2026 added another layer to the price perception. Dual denomination ended on August 8, but the habit of comparing values in two currencies has left consumers particularly sensitive to small differences. The European Commission reported that during the transition period, concerns about unjustified price increases were mostly related to services and administrative costs.

The Commission points out that in 2025, services are among the main drivers of inflation, with labor, taxes, catering, accommodation and administrative fees having an impact. This does not mean that every single fee is unjustified. It means that for the consumer, the final price is increasingly difficult to see at the beginning of the choice.

The digital promise also has a price

Digitalization was supposed to eliminate queues, paper and some intermediaries. In some cases, it does. In others, it simply transfers the cost to a new form – paid access to a function, monthly subscription or service that was included in the basic package but is now separate.

„The quality of public administrative services is perceived as low.“

This is the assessment of the European Commission in its report on Bulgaria. At the same time, digital public services are increasing, but their access and usability remain uneven. Thus, the citizen can save the trip to an institution, but not necessarily time, money or effort.

Online commerce shows the same contradiction. In 2025, 57% of Internet users in Bulgaria purchased goods or services online. Convenience becomes a mass habit, and when the habit becomes a necessity, the fee for it no longer seems like a choice. It becomes part of the budget – like a bank account, a mobile phone or transport.

Therefore, today's price increase is not measured only by the price of bread. It is measured by the number of steps we have to pay for before the bread reaches our homes. The big change is that everyday life is no longer sold as a complete service. It is divided into small components – access, speed, convenience, delivery, maintenance, processing. Each component has a price. And while the individual fee seems small, the sum of them is the new bill for normal life.

Sources: nsi.bg, bnb.bg, economy-finance.ec.europa.eu, ec.europa.eu