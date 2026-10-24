India is ready to provide Russia with the necessary number of skilled workers, said Indian Ambassador to Moscow Vinay Kumar. According to him, the Russian market is experiencing a shortage of labor, while India has personnel who can fill some of the vacant positions.

“On a broader level, Russia needs labor, and India has skilled personnel“, Kumar said in an interview with TASS. He specified that the hiring of Indian citizens is carried out within the framework of Russian laws, rules and quotas.

So far, the largest number of Indian workers in Russia are employed in the construction and textile industries. However, according to the ambassador, interest in Indian specialists in the mechanical engineering and electronics industries is increasing. The expansion of the flow of workers is already leading to a greater workload for consular services for Indian citizens in Russia.

Tatarstan has approved a quota for over 3,000 Indian workers

A concrete example of growing labor cooperation is Tatarstan. For 2026, the republic has received a quota for attracting over 3,000 workers from India. In 2025, more than 600 work permits were issued to Indian citizens, and over 1,000 Indians are already officially employed in the region.

Local authorities are looking for engineers and technical personnel, IT specialists, medical workers and qualified welders. According to data presented at the second Russian-Indian business forum TIME, about 1,300 Indian students study at Tatarstan universities, mainly in medical and technical specialties.

Tatarstan has almost zero unemployment. In the region, about 3,000 people are registered as unemployed, while there are between 14 and 25 vacancies per applicant, said the Minister of Labor, Employment and Social Protection of the republic, Elmira Zaripova.

Russian language to be recognized as a professional skill

India is also preparing changes to the training system for personnel who will work in Russia. The Deputy Secretary of the Indian Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, Amit Kumar, said at the forum that Russian language proficiency will soon be recognized as a professional skill.

The Indian authorities are developing a roadmap for labor mobility, which includes identifying priority countries, industries and professions. Russia is already included among the priority directions, with construction, manufacturing and transport among the sought-after sectors.

The second TIME forum was held in Kazan from October 14 to 17. The discussion on the labor market is part of broader plans for Russian-Indian economic cooperation, including joint production, training and recognition of professional qualifications.

Sources: tass.com