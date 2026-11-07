Artificial Intelligence Threatens Young People’s Jobs

The growing use of artificial intelligence in education and business is creating new risks for young people who are just entering the labor market. In addition to automating some of the tasks traditionally performed by entry-level employees, the technology may limit the development of skills for independent thinking and information verification. Experts issued this warning on the Deep Dive podcast of Singaporean broadcaster Channel News Asia (CNA).

The discussion features Professor Will Cong of Nanyang Technological University and Associate Professor Jennifer Ang of the Singapore University of Social Sciences, who is a member of the scientific committee on artificial intelligence governance at AI Singapore. The central question is how excessive reliance on technology could affect young people’s preparation for a rapidly changing labor market.

Among the risks discussed is that using AI to complete academic assignments could reduce students’ opportunities to develop analytical skills, assess the reliability of sources and build their own arguments. The problem lies not in the technology itself, but in the danger that it could replace the learning process instead of supporting it.

There are also serious concerns about entry-level positions in the labor market. Artificial intelligence can already perform a range of routine tasks through which young employees traditionally gain professional experience. This is forcing employers to develop new models for training and developing entry-level professionals.

Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong warned of a similar risk in October. According to him, automation could remove the first rung of the career ladder, depriving young people of practical skills and mentorship. Data from Singapore’s Ministry of Manpower show that among companies that have adopted artificial intelligence, 6.2% reported reducing their workforce, while another 8.5% reported restricting the hiring of new employees.

The discussion also raises the question of who will reap the greatest economic benefits from the technological transformation. A significant share of leading AI technologies is controlled by a limited number of large companies, raising concerns that inequalities between businesses and workers could deepen.

The expert debate in Singapore draws attention to the need for educational institutions and employers to strike a balance between using artificial intelligence and developing human skills. Key challenges include preserving critical thinking, providing professional training and ensuring opportunities for younger generations to build careers.