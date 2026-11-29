More than 3,000 industrial sites have ceased operations in France since 2009, while around 2,600 new ones have been created. As a result, the country has lost nearly 400 sites on a net basis, according to data from the research company „Trendeo“.

„More than 3,000 have closed, while 2,600 new ones have been created,“ says the company’s founder, David Cousquer.

Industry has shrunk as a share of the economy

Deindustrialization in France has been ongoing for five decades. The share of manufacturing in gross domestic product has fallen from 24% in 1970 to around 10% today. By comparison, it stands at 18% in Germany and 16% in Italy.

The number of people employed in industry has declined from more than 5 million in the 1970s to just over 3 million today. The first heavy blows were suffered by the metallurgical, mining and textile industries, while the crisis has hit northern France and Lorraine particularly hard.

Following the oil crises of 1973 and 1979, rising energy prices, competition from countries with lower production costs and automation accelerated the closure of manufacturing operations. In the 2000s, the opening of Asian markets led to the relocation of production capacity abroad, while the 2008 financial crisis deepened the decline.

New investments fail to offset the losses

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the consequences of dependence on external suppliers. France experienced difficulties in procuring masks, medicines and protective clothing after a number of manufacturing operations had already disappeared from the country.

The dependence is also evident in trade with China. France’s trade deficit with the Asian country has reached 50 billion euros annually–five times more than in 2000. France imports three times more goods from China than it exports to it.

Attempts to bring about change began following a report on the competitiveness of the French economy published in 2012. In 2021, President Emmanuel Macron introduced new measures to restore industry in the aftermath of the pandemic. Around 130,000 industrial jobs were created between 2015 and 2024.

However, the positive trend is weakening. In 2025, around 20,000 industrial jobs disappeared on a net basis. A total of 179 industrial sites closed, while 116 opened. The sectors affected include chemicals, electrical appliances, steelmaking and the automotive industry.

Two new projects point the way forward

On September 25, the company „Vulcain“ opened a 2,600-square-meter plant employing 40 people in Le Versoud, near Grenoble. It produces amorphous metals–materials with high strength, durability and elasticity. From 2027, the company plans to supply high-precision components for the watchmaking industry, while its products also have applications in medicine, aviation and aerospace.

In Pannes-sur-Meuse, „Veka“ and „Derichebourg“ will build a plant producing solid fuels from non-recyclable waste. Production will reach 34,000 tonnes annually and replace natural gas at Veka’s cement plant in Xivry. The project is expected to create around 20 jobs.

The two projects outline the main priorities of French industrial policy–the development of high-tech manufacturing and the reduction of energy and carbon costs. However, they are small-scale compared with the continuing loss of production capacity in the country.

Sources: bta.bg, lemonde.fr