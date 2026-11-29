China’s economy is showing fresh signs of slowing, after industrial production, retail sales and investment fell below analysts’ expectations in October. The data are fuelling concerns about the sustainability of growth in the world’s second-largest economy, Financial Times and Reuters report.

Industrial production rose by 4.8% year on year in October, compared with an increase of 5.5% in September. Economists had expected growth of 5.3%, according to data from China’s National Bureau of Statistics.

The slowdown in consumption is even more pronounced. Retail sales increased by just 0.4% compared with the same month of the previous year, following growth of 1.1% in September. The result was below forecasts for an increase of 0.8%, despite the national holidays and the start of seasonal shopping campaigns.

Investment continues to decline

Fixed-asset investment fell by 8.1% in the first ten months of the year compared with the same period in 2025. The decline deepened from the 7.2% reported for the January–September period and exceeded analysts’ expectations.

The situation in the real estate sector remains particularly severe. Investment in property construction and development fell by 21.6% year on year in the January–October period, while the prolonged decline in housing prices is weighing on consumer confidence.

Weakness in the property market is also affecting other industries, including construction, materials manufacturing and household consumption.

Exports remain the main driver of growth

Against the backdrop of a weak domestic market, Chinese manufacturers continue to rely on international demand. Shipments of high-tech products, electronics and equipment related to the development of artificial intelligence are particularly strong.

Exports rose by 35% year on year in October, supported by global investment in technology infrastructure. This dependence on external markets, however, makes the Chinese economy more vulnerable to trade restrictions and changes in international demand.

Despite the weakening of economic activity, analysts expect China to meet its official annual growth target of between 4.5% and 5%. This reduces the likelihood that Beijing will introduce major new stimulus measures before the end of 2026.

Upcoming economic data for November will show whether the slowdown continues into the final quarter of the year.