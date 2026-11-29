The global smartphone market has undergone a radical transformation over the past 15 years. While in 2010 the Finnish company Nokia controlled one-third of global shipments, today the company does not even rank among the five largest manufacturers. Its place has been taken by Apple, Samsung and the rapidly growing Chinese brands Xiaomi, vivo and OPPO.

According to data from the International Data Corporation (IDC), presented by Visual Capitalist, global smartphone shipments grew from 302.6 million devices in 2010 to approximately 1.26 billion in 2025. This means that the market has become more than four times larger, but the leading companies are almost entirely different.

From Nokia's dominance to Apple's rise

In 2010, Nokia was the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, with 100.2 million devices shipped and a market share of 33.1%. In second place was the Canadian company Research In Motion, known for its BlackBerry brand, with 48.7 million devices and 16.1% of the market.

Apple ranked third at the time, with 47.5 million smartphones and a 15.7% share, followed by Samsung with 23 million devices and HTC with 21.5 million.

Fifteen years later, the ranking looks completely different. In 2025, Apple led the global market with 247.8 million smartphones shipped and a 19.7% share. Samsung followed closely behind with 241.2 million devices and 19.1%.

Third place went to China's Xiaomi, which shipped 165.3 million smartphones and held 13.1% of the market.

Chinese companies take three spots in the top five

The five largest manufacturers in 2025

Manufacturer

Shipments

Market share

Apple

247.8 million

19.7%

Samsung

241.2 million

19.1%

Xiaomi

165.3 million

13.1%

vivo

103.9 million

8.2%

OPPO

102.0 million

8.1%

Source: Visual Capitalist based on IDC data

The rise of Chinese manufacturers is particularly telling. In 2010, not a single Chinese company ranked among the five largest smartphone suppliers. By 2025, they occupied three positions, with a combined market share of 29.4%.

Xiaomi is one of the clearest examples of this transformation. The company was founded in 2010, when Nokia dominated the global market, and its first smartphone appeared the following year. In just 15 years, it managed to become the world's third-largest manufacturer.

Meanwhile, Nokia, BlackBerry and HTC, which once shaped the development of the industry, gradually lost their leading positions. The shift to touchscreen smartphones, the development of Android and iOS, and the growing importance of mobile applications changed the competitive landscape.

The market is becoming increasingly competitive

Despite the dominance of several major manufacturers, today's smartphone market is more fragmented than it was 15 years ago. In 2010, the five leading companies controlled 79.6% of global shipments, while in 2025 their combined share had fallen to 68.2%.

This means that nearly one-third of all smartphones are now shipped by manufacturers outside the top five.

Meanwhile, the latest data for 2026 points to new challenges for the industry. According to Counterpoint Research, global shipments fell 19% year over year in the third quarter, reaching their lowest level for this period since 2012. The main reasons are a memory shortage and rising component prices.

In the same quarter, Samsung was once again in the lead with a 22% market share, followed by Apple with 21% and Xiaomi with 12%.

The data shows that manufacturers' success now depends not only on device specifications, but also on their ability to manage production costs, offer competitive prices and attract consumers with new technologies, including artificial intelligence.