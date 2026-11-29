Wholesale food prices in Bulgaria continue to rise, with the sharpest increase reported for vegetables. The wholesale market price index rose by 0.49% to 2.449 points, compared with 2.437 points a week earlier, according to data from the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets. Of the 32 products monitored, 24 became more expensive, while eight decreased in price.

“The wholesale market price index reflects changes in wholesale food prices in Bulgaria,” the State Commission on Commodity Exchanges and Wholesale Markets said when presenting its weekly report. The data represent average wholesale market prices and are not equal to the final prices consumers pay in stores.

Zucchini and peppers lead the price increases

The largest increase was recorded for zucchini. The average price per kilogram reached 1.46 euros, up 21.06% from the previous week’s baseline. Red peppers rose by 15.06% to 1.65 euros per kilogram, cucumbers were 6.33% more expensive and sold for an average of 1.78 euros, while tomatoes reached 2.39 euros per kilogram after an increase of 2.22%.

Prices also rose for dry onions, potatoes, green lettuce and green peppers. Among the main packaged products, sunflower oil became 3.04% more expensive, reaching 1.76 euros per litre. Rice reached 1.73 euros per kilogram, while lentils cost 2.05 euros. Vitosha-style yellow cheese sold for an average of 9.20 euros per kilogram.

Apples become cheaper, cheese also falls in price

Fruit prices moved in different directions. Grapes rose by 4.5% to 1.44 euros per kilogram, while bananas increased by 2.11% to 1.55 euros. Apple prices fell by 5.84%, bringing the average price down to 1 euro per kilogram. Lemons recorded a marginal decrease of 0.28% to 1.42 euros.

Cow’s cheese became 1.16% cheaper, falling to 5.98 euros per kilogram. Prices also declined for dry beans and type 500 flour, falling to 2.03 and 0.66 euros per kilogram, respectively. Yogurt with a fat content of at least 3% fell to 0.75 euros per 400-gram tub, while size M eggs rose to 0.20 euros per egg.

Mixed picture compared with the previous week

A week earlier, the trend for some of the leading products had been different. Between November 16 and 20, apple prices rose by 10.02% to 1.12 euros per kilogram, while zucchini prices increased by 4.06% to 1.23 euros. The new report shows a simultaneous reversal of the trend for apples and an acceleration in the increase for zucchini.

The data for the week from November 23 to 27 show movements in wholesale prices, but do not provide a direct answer as to the extent to which the changes will affect final prices. These also depend on transportation and storage costs, retail markups and the particular store.

Sources: bntnews.bg, retailnews.bg, dbr.bg