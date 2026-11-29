American manufacturer Tesla continues to dominate the electric vehicle market in the US, despite the negative reactions to CEO Elon Musk and the overall slowdown in demand for electric cars. In the third quarter of 2026, the company controlled 54% of sales in the segment, according to data from Cox Automotive cited by Forbes.

This means Tesla sold more electric vehicles than all other manufacturers combined. Its market leadership has been preserved despite the termination of the $7,500 federal tax credit for purchasing an electric vehicle, which had a serious impact on demand in the US.

According to Cox Automotive, 262,649 new electric vehicles were sold in the country during the third quarter, representing a 6.1% increase compared with the previous quarter. However, Tesla’s sales declined by around 20% year over year, showing that an increase in its market share does not necessarily mean growth in the number of vehicles sold.

Why does Tesla continue to dominate the market?

According to an analysis by journalist Brooke Crothers, published in Forbes on November 29, Tesla’s main competitive advantage is not limited to the features of its vehicles. The company has built an integrated technology ecosystem that makes it difficult for competitors to catch up.

It includes the extensive Supercharger network, regular over-the-air software updates, its own service centers and the Full Self-Driving (FSD) driver-assistance system.

It is precisely this integration of vehicle, software and infrastructure that has become a decisive factor in consumers’ choices. Forbes compares the model to Apple’s ecosystem, in which customers remain loyal not only because of the specific product, but also because of the connected services.

Another advantage of Tesla is the vehicles’ high energy efficiency and relatively long range on a single charge.

The company also offers leasing programs that make its electric vehicles accessible to a broader group of consumers. The base Model 3, for example, can be leased for $439 per month in the US, excluding taxes and additional fees.

Political controversies surrounding Musk did not stop Tesla

The market results are particularly telling against the backdrop of negative reactions to Elon Musk, whose political positions have sparked discontent among some traditional electric vehicle buyers.

In 2025, criticism of the entrepreneur intensified because of his involvement in the US Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). This led to public campaigns against Tesla and calls to boycott its vehicles.

Nevertheless, the company managed to maintain its leading position. According to Forbes, the brand’s strong recognition and well-developed infrastructure continue to have a greater influence on buyers’ decisions than the political controversies.

Model Y remains the main driver of sales

Tesla’s market leadership is primarily due to two models – the Model Y and the Model 3.

According to data from Cox Automotive, in the third quarter the Model Y accounted for 69% of the company’s US sales, while the Model 3 accounted for another 28%. Thus, the two vehicles provide approximately 97% of the manufacturer’s sales in the American market.

This concentration demonstrates both the strength of Tesla’s most popular models and the company’s dependence on a relatively limited product portfolio.

Meanwhile, traditional automakers are struggling to maintain competitive electric models following the removal of government incentives.

According to Reuters, electric vehicle sales in the US fell by 30.7% during the first nine months of 2026 compared with the same period a year earlier. Some manufacturers are limiting their investments in fully electric vehicles and shifting their focus toward hybrid technologies.

Tesla widens its lead in October

The latest data from Cox Automotive show that the company expanded its market share to 57.5% in October 2026.

During the month, Tesla sold approximately 47,850 new electric vehicles in the US, while the Model Y remained the best-selling electric vehicle with 36,366 deliveries. This model alone accounted for nearly 44% of all new electric vehicle sales in the country.

Despite intensifying competition and changing government policy, Tesla continues to hold a significant advantage in the American market. According to the Forbes analysis, the most serious challenge facing competitors is not simply to offer a cheaper or more efficient vehicle, but to build a comparable network of services, charging infrastructure and software solutions.