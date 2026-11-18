Turkey has introduced a new scheme allowing foreigners who do not work in the country to obtain a residence permit in exchange for an investment. The minimum amount is USD 150,000 for a three-year permit and USD 200,000 for a five-year permit, broadcaster Habertürk reported. The decision was published in Turkey’s Official Gazette and takes effect immediately. The amounts may also be deposited in the equivalent value in another currency. The scheme is also available to the investor’s spouse, as well as their minor or dependent children.

The funds may be invested in a deposit with a bank operating in Turkey or in government securities. Shares in real estate investment funds and venture capital funds are also eligible, as are contributions to an individual pension plan. The requirement is that the investment be maintained for at least half the duration of the permit. This means a minimum of 18 months for a three-year stay and 30 months for a five-year stay. Compliance with the conditions will be verified by the relevant Turkish financial regulators, depending on the type of investment.

The new scheme was created for foreigners who invest in Turkey but do not work there. The decision explicitly states:

“These residence permits are not processed under the Turkish Citizenship Law.”

This means that the investment may secure the right of residence for a specified period, but in itself does not automatically grant access to an expedited procedure for acquiring Turkish citizenship.

Turkey’s Ministry of Interior will determine the procedures and conditions for the administrative servicing of investors and their families. The details will depend on the type of investment and the documents provided to certify it.