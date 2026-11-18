The lack of available capacity in Germany’s transmission and distribution grids is becoming a serious obstacle to new investment and the country’s industrial development. In a number of regions, businesses, data centers and other large consumers can no longer obtain the electricity capacity they need or are being forced to wait for years.

According to Handelsblatt, German grid operators are warning local authorities that some new connections may not be completed until a decade from now. EWE Netz, for example, has informed mayors and district administrations in its area that numerous new connections to the electricity grid cannot be provided on time, while building additional capacity could take at least 10 years.

The problem is particularly acute in Hamburg. There, operator Hamburger Energienetze is currently unable to offer new connections with a capacity of more than 1.5 megavolt-amperes. A similar situation exists in parts of Baden-Württemberg, where E-Werk Netze cannot accommodate new loads exceeding 1 megawatt. This is a serious constraint for industrial companies and data centers, which require several times more capacity.

One of the most telling cases is in Rommerskirchen, near Cologne. The municipality is planning a new industrial zone on a site near a coal-fired power plant, with the aim of attracting companies from the artificial intelligence, data processing and green industry sectors. The grid operator, however, has warned that sufficient electricity supply may not be available before the middle of the 2030s.

The lack of capacity is already leading to the rejection of specific investments. Local authorities were forced to turn down a project by a transport company that wanted to electrify its fleet and charge ten trucks simultaneously. The local grid simply does not have the necessary capacity.

The problem also affects established industrial companies. Manufacturer Tesa says its requests to increase electricity capacity at its plants in Hamburg and Offenburg have been rejected. According to the company, limited grid capacity is hindering the shift from fossil fuels to electrified production processes.

Copper producer Aurubis is also warning that the lack of certainty over when additional capacity will become available is turning into a direct obstacle to investment. For many companies, decarbonization is linked precisely to switching to electricity, which further increases demand for grid capacity.

The boom in data centers is exerting particularly strong pressure. Germany is trying to attract more investment in AI and digital infrastructure, but the lack of reliable and fast connections to the electricity grid could become a competitive disadvantage. Microsoft’s head in Germany, Agnes Heftberger, has already warned that it is difficult for the country to claim a leading industrial position if investors are being offered the prospect of a grid connection only decades from now.

The scale of the problem is also evident from the number of applications. According to E.ON, demand for new grid connections has increased almost fivefold since 2020. In the first seven months of 2026 alone, companies requested new connections to the Netze BW grid with a combined capacity equivalent to approximately three times the system’s previous peak load.

Industry association BDEW is also warning that the number of connection applications is growing faster than the ability to expand the grid. Pressure is coming simultaneously from industry, charging infrastructure, data centers, battery storage facilities, photovoltaic installations, wind farms and heat pumps.

The Federal Network Agency describes connection to the electricity grid as an increasingly serious „bottleneck“ for the electrification of the German economy. In addition to the physical shortage of capacity, complex procedures, the fragmented model involving more than 800 distribution system operators and lengthy permitting processes are also creating problems.

The German government is preparing changes intended to accelerate grid expansion and make it easier to allocate limited capacity. The energy sector, however, warns that without faster permitting, greater investment and more flexible rules, the power grid may increasingly determine not where companies want to invest, but where they are able to invest at all.