Employees of the Ministry of Interior have helped conceal evidence and cover up perpetrators in serious crimes, Interior Minister Ivan Demerdzhiev said on the “Dneven red” programme with Miroluba Benatova and Genka Shikerova.

According to him, this is not an isolated case. Some of the high-profile murders in the country have remained unsolved because of the intervention of police officers who were working on the investigations at the time. Demerdzhiev claims that instead of collecting evidence, officers erased traces and provided cover for perpetrators, accomplices and instigators.

The interior minister pointed out that these are officers from specialized units investigating high-profile murders. Work is under way to identify them, but no specific names or specific old crimes were mentioned.

“I cannot be specific because we are working on it. I want us to identify these people and have them held accountable,” Ivan Demerdzhiev said.

He added that this was not an isolated case and that he would not be surprised if the investigations led to the uncovering of more murders that had remained unsolved over the years. At present, there is no information about charges being brought against specific Interior Ministry officers for covering up such crimes.

All theories about the murder of Iliyan Filipov are being investigated

Demerdzhiev’s comment was prompted by the investigation into the murder of Iliyan Filipov. In the case, criminal investigators continue to work on all possible hypotheses, none of which has been ruled out.

“No theory regarding the murder of Iliyan Filipov has been ruled out,” the minister said. According to him, a given theory can be excluded only once conclusive evidence has been collected in another direction.

Investigators must first establish the facts and only then narrow down the circle of suspects. According to Demerdzhiev, the aim is to prevent the case from being compromised and to build an evidentiary basis for any future charges.

Sources: dunavmost.com, darik.bg, mediapool.bg