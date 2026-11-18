New estimates by the UK's Office for National Statistics call into question the claim that Brexit led to a sharp decline in productivity in the UK. According to the revised data, output per hour worked in the country has grown faster than in Germany, France and Italy over the past decade. Only the United States achieved a stronger result among the G7 countries.

The ONS published the estimates after changing the way it calculates productivity. The component-based approach replaces the previous leading method and has resulted in revisions to the data for the entire period since 1997. In the ten years to 2025, the UK ranks second in the G7 for growth in output per hour worked, behind only the United States. The country holds the same position when the longer period since 1997 is considered.

“Although international comparisons of productivity growth rates should be treated with some caution because of differences in methodologies, the fact that the UK's growth since 1997 is the second-highest in this group suggests that productivity over the past three decades has been stronger than previously thought,” the ONS said. The statistics office stressed, however, that the UK's result remains significantly below that of the United States.

Discrepancy with the estimate of a 4% economic blow

The data comes days after Prime Minister Andy Burnham again defended the view that Brexit has seriously damaged the economy. In his speech at the Mansion House banquet, he said: “We have lost more than we have gained over the past 10 years.” Burnham referred to an estimate by the Office for Budget Responsibility, according to which leaving the European Union will reduce long-term potential productivity by 4% compared with the scenario in which the country had remained in the bloc.

This estimate is a forecasting model, not a direct measurement of a separate Brexit effect. The Office for Budget Responsibility notes that the impact is difficult to isolate because of the simultaneous effects of the pandemic, changes in trade relations and other geopolitical events.

Economist Simon French described the new statistical results as an “awkward backdrop” to the upcoming meeting between the UK and the European Union on 20 November. According to him, the data call into question estimates of a 3-4% decline in productivity and suggest that the effect may be approximately half as large.

Economist Julian Jessop said that output per hour worked in the UK had recorded the second-strongest growth in the G7 in the ten years to 2025. “There is no sign of a Brexit effect in these charts,” he said.

The new estimates do not prove that Brexit has had no impact on the British economy. They show that, according to the selected indicator and under the new methodology, the UK performed better than its main European competitors over the period under review. The ONS is due to publish an additional analysis of international trends, which will allow a more detailed comparison of short-term changes.

Sources: dailymail.com