Bulgarian companies are achieving impressive success on international markets, but often remain insufficiently well-known in their own country. At the same time, entrepreneurs continue to face an unfavorable business environment and insufficient support from the state. Sociologist and entrepreneur Kancho Stoychev said this during the awards ceremony for the “Company of the Year,” organized by First Investment Bank (Fibank).

According to him, far too much is said about problems in Bulgaria, while positive examples, particularly in the economy, remain in the background.

“I don’t know why this happens here, but it seems that we hear more about the bad things and pay less attention to the good ones. Believe me, there are an incredible number of good things, especially in business,” Stoychev said.

He emphasized that despite his many years of experience in Bulgarian manufacturing, he continues to discover new successful companies that are well-known abroad but almost unknown at home.

“Every week, every day, a new and wonderful Bulgarian company is discovered. Most of them are tremendously well-known abroad, but not in Bulgaria; somehow, we do not appreciate everything we have,” the sociologist said.

Stoychev also sharply criticized the state over the conditions in which Bulgarian entrepreneurs work.

“What we, the entrepreneurs, achieve is not thanks to our state, but despite our state—in other words, in our struggle with the state,” he commented.

According to him, the domestic investment climate offers little reason for optimism, with positive trends remaining limited. An even more serious problem, however, is the growing dependence of the Bulgarian economy on developments in Europe.

The sociologist drew a parallel with the period before 1989, when, in his assessment, around 80% of the Bulgarian economy was tied to the Soviet market. In his words, the country is once again heavily dependent on a single major market—the European one.

“Now we have reached a point where 80 percent is once again tied to a single market, the European one, and we have reached the point where the European market is not doing well at all,” Stoychev warned.

He also expressed concern about the international situation, drawing attention to the increasingly frequent presence of the topic of war in everyday public life.

“It is also not good at all that the topic of war seems to be becoming part of our everyday lives, because once it becomes routine, the senses become dulled and sensitivity fades,” he said.

Despite his critical assessments of the economic environment and geopolitical risks, Kancho Stoychev called for optimism and greater recognition of the achievements of Bulgarian companies.

According to him, the country has numerous successful companies that demonstrate their competitiveness outside Bulgaria, but their contribution to the economy and society often remains underestimated.