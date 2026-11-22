Minister of Agriculture and Food Plamen Abrovski will attend the meeting of the EU Agriculture and Fisheries Council in Brussels on November 23.

One of the main topics will be the proposal for a regulation on fishing opportunities in the Mediterranean and Black Seas in 2027. The ministers will also discuss the European Commission’s communication on Vision 2040 for fisheries and aquaculture.

According to the Council’s agenda, discussions on fishing opportunities are intended to pave the way for a political agreement at the December meeting. The situation on agricultural markets will also be examined, including the consequences of Russia’s aggression against Ukraine.

Bulgaria’s priorities

Bulgaria will defend support for rose production and the continuation of transitional national aid after 2027. These priorities were put forward by the country at the meeting of agriculture and fisheries ministers in Luxembourg at the end of October.

At that meeting, the member states reached agreement on a negotiating mandate with the European Parliament regarding the Common Agricultural Policy after 2027. The upcoming meeting in Brussels will continue discussions on issues related to the market and the future financing of agriculture.

The meeting will also include a discussion on the European Union’s long-term policy in the field of fisheries and aquaculture, as well as on the management of fish stocks in the Black Sea.

Sources: bta.bg