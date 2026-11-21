Millions of households in Germany will pay more for electricity and natural gas around the beginning of the year. Local incumbent suppliers have announced 329 price increases for December, January and February, with the average increase standing at 8 percent.

The main reasons are higher energy procurement costs and increased fees for electricity distribution networks. Since the beginning of the year, wholesale natural gas prices have increased almost threefold.

Higher electricity bills

For a three-person household with annual electricity consumption of 4,000 kilowatt-hours, an 8 percent increase means around 128 euros in additional annual costs.

According to an analysis by “Verivox”, higher electricity prices affect approximately 3.7 million households that still use the standard tariffs of local incumbent suppliers.

Companies that have announced price increases include EnBW, EWE, Rheinenergie and Mainova. They cited higher wholesale energy costs and fees for electricity distribution networks as the reasons.

Gas could add hundreds of euros to expenses

A household in a single-family home with annual natural gas consumption of 20,000 kilowatt-hours should expect around 370 euros in additional annual costs on average. The increase affects approximately 1.9 million households.

Suppliers that have announced higher natural gas prices include Gasag, E.ON, EWE and EnBW.

“Wholesale gas and electricity prices, which rose sharply since the beginning of the war with Iran in February 2026, are only now being reflected in consumer prices,” Torsten Stork, an energy expert at “Verivox”, told DPA.

According to him, following the cessation of Russian gas supplies via pipelines, Germany has become more dependent on liquefied natural gas. Stork said that the war in Iran had pushed up global prices for this resource, which is now affecting the heating costs of households that use natural gas.

Millions of customers are on standard tariffs

According to the Federal Network Agency, more than one-fifth of households in Germany receive electricity from their local incumbent supplier. For natural gas, the share is one in every six households.

According to data from “Verivox”, there are around 700 incumbent electricity suppliers and around 800 natural gas suppliers in the country.

Sources: bta.bg